19 Year-old Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 at Athens 2004 | Athlete Highlights

Published on May 20, 2020

Enjoy this look back at Portuguese Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's highlights of his first and only appearance at the Summer Olympic Games! At Athens 2004, the 19-years-old youth football talent has scored one goal, though Portugal was eliminated in the first round, finishing bottom of their group with three points after 4–2 defeats to eventual semi-finalists Iraq and quarter-finalists Costa Rica.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com