19 Year-old Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 at Athens 2004 | Athlete Highlights

Enjoy this look back at Portuguese Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's highlights of his first and only appearance at the Summer Olympic Games! At Athens 2004, the 19-years-old youth football talent has scored one goal, though Portugal was eliminated in the first round, finishing bottom of their group with three points after 4–2 defeats to eventual semi-finalists Iraq and quarter-finalists Costa Rica.
Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe
Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com