LAPD tries to predict crime through data analysis

CBC News: The National
297K
3,696 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 24, 2018

In a city with a long history of law-enforcement friction, activists and the Los Angeles Police Department are squaring off again. The latest crime-fighting controversy isn't over issues like police brutality, corruption or gangs — it's all about data. And the ways police are using it.

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

»»» Subscribe to The National to watch more videos here: https://www.youtube.com/user/CBCTheNa...

Voice Your Opinion & Connect With Us Online:

The National Updates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thenational
The National Updates on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBCTheNational
»»» »»» »»» »»» »»»
The National is CBC Television's flagship news program. Airing six days a week, the show delivers news, feature documentaries and analysis from some of Canada's leading journalists.

Comments are disabled for this video.
Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to