Israel NOT on Golan For Resources & Gaza Escalation

Published on Mar 25, 2019

Donations (always an email reply) to:

Paypal to: https://www.paypal.me/morris108

(Has to be sent as a purchase not a gift)

Uphold.com to: morris108@gmail.com

-- UK Santander Bank: Maurice Herman Sort code 09-01-27 Account 75623852

IBAN GB22ABBY09012775623852

-- https://www.patreon.com/108morris108

-- https://bitbacker.io/user/108morris108

-- Bitcoin: 1Fi9J8ifEj7sbydxKf4EnMyKTDy1TUEHeT

-- BCH: qrkgp798dn2udxuzvu22x6w6fh04q4v8ayfumvxmhr

-- Litecoin: LYoLVVHYiwxm9JdibmLaf3kHjhDW2tEUE4

If you use the new Brave browser for 30 days, they’ll fund my channel with a bonus! Here’s the link: https://brave.com/mor036