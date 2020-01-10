Presidential Office Building

LIVE IN TAIWAN 2: Fighting for Freedom

China Uncensored
931K
2,807 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Streamed live 58 minutes ago

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to