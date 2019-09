Published on Sep 25, 2019

PUSHBACK WITH AARON MATÉ // Aaron Maté speaks with Ben Norton about how a far-right US soldier arrested by the FBI for plotting domestic bomb attacks sought to join Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, which was directly armed and advised by the American government.



Read Ben's article: https://thegrayzone.com/2019/09/23/bo...



||| The Grayzone |||



Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com



Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone



Twitter: https://twitter.com/grayzoneproject

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone