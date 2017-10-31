#20 on Trending

#CakeSlayer Halloween: SUGAR SKULL CAKE | Man About Cake with Joshua John Russell

Man About Cake
Published on Oct 31, 2017

Happy Halloween Cake Slayers! Links from this episode below --- Recipes, supplies & Halloween inspiration from this episode --- http://craftsy.me/2gPufIP

Check out Magic Decor spiderweb mix & supplies here --- http://craftsy.me/2hppUwP

Tag your Instagram cakes #CakeSlayer and win a MAC tee! Read more --- http://craftsy.me/2xBYr0Q

Get Joshua's Mexican chocolate cake recipe here --- http://craftsy.me/2z7oIrD

Get Joshua's chocolate buttercream recipe here --- http://craftsy.me/2yZDpgK

Watch more Halloween episodes of Man About Cake — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHChv...

About this show
-----------------
Sink your teeth into current cake decorating trends! In the Man About Cake series, you'll pick up incredible tips for creating modern masterpieces from cake designer Joshua John Russell. Each week, he decorates an original cake, shares his favorite recipes and gives pointers for designing like a pro.

About Joshua John Russell
------------------
Cake artist Joshua John Russell knows there's more to a gorgeous cake than meets the eye — and he's ready to share his secrets. He may be known for cracking jokes in the kitchen, but he's serious about showing you how to build beautiful cakes. From towering tiers to delicate details, his smart tips and pulse on cake trends will have you inspired to try out these techniques in your own kitchen!

About Craftsy
-------------------
Unleash the maker in you! Join more than 10 million passionate makers on Craftsy, where you can access expert instruction, supplies, patterns, and endless inspiration to help you make more of what you love.

