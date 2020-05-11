#TooHotToHandle #FrancescaFarago #HarryJowsey

'Too Hot To Handle' Couple UNEXPECTEDLY Gets Engaged?!

Published on May 11, 2020

The Too Hot to Handle reunion episode had one moment between fan-favorites Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago that had everybody talking.

What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and can you believe that Harry asked Francesca to marry her via Zoom?!

That’s right, the adorable couple that couldn’t help but get penalized over and over again are not only back together, but potentially tying the knot down the road. But did Francesca say yes?


