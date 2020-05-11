'Too Hot To Handle' Couple UNEXPECTEDLY Gets Engaged?!

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews#TooHotToHandle #FrancescaFarago #HarryJowseyThe Too Hot to Handle reunion episode had one moment between fan-favorites Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago that had everybody talking. What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and can you believe that Harry asked Francesca to marry her via Zoom?!That’s right, the adorable couple that couldn’t help but get penalized over and over again are not only back together, but potentially tying the knot down the road. But did Francesca say yes?For More Clevver Visit:Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevverKeep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/ClevverFollow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTVTweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr
Loading playlists...