Published on Aug 9, 2018

Rasheedat Ajibade's first-half penalty kick was enough to see Nigeria edge Haiti 1-0 in Group D at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 to secure a crucial three points, keeping their knockout round qualification hopes alive.



More from France 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms: 👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...

👉 https://www.twitter.com/fifawwc

👉 https://www.fifa.com/u20womensworldcup/