Published on Oct 28, 2019

Paraguay and Mexico shared the spoils in Brasilia after a bruising encounter. Two-times champions Mexico had the better of possession, and despite finishing with ten men, held on in a match that eventually lasted 100 minutes.



Follow all the action from Brazil across FIFA's Platforms:

👉http://www.youtube.com/FIFA

👉 http://www.facebook.com/FIFAU17WorldCup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/FIFAWorldCup

👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAcom

👉 https://www.fifa.com/u17worldcup/