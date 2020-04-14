#JesyNelson #ChrisHughes #LittleMix

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Calls It QUITS With BF Of One Year!

Clevver News
Published on Apr 14, 2020

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has reportedly broken up with her reality star boyfriend Chris Hughes after over a year of dating while isolating in separate homes due to the current state of the world.

What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my Clevver home studio, and the quarantine might bring many couples closer, but it might’ve been the main reason for Jesy’s breakup.

As early as last week, breakup rumors swept headlines after Jesy confirmed that she and Chris have been isolating apart from each other.


