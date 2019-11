Published on Nov 16, 2019

Egypt celebrated on Friday the 117th anniversary of Cairo's Egyptian Museum.

The celebration included the opening of 2 temporary exhibitions at the museum.

The first exhibition focuses on education in ancient Egypt, while the other displays mummies found recently in Luxor.

Egypt highlighted the museum's ongoing rehabilitation project in cooperation with the EU.

The project, which started last June, will be implemented during the next 3 years with an EU grant of 3.1 million euros. ■