Coaches give advice to 2018 FIFA World Cup™ fans

Published on Jun 1, 2018

In a pep talk given as if the players were about to emerge from the tunnel, some of the coaching staff of the teams in the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ have given important advice to the lucky fans that will follow – and be a part of – all the football action in Russia.

While praising the fact that it was not easy to “get there”, they remind ticket holders of the most important things they need to know to make the best of this big moment, such as bringing their FAN IDs, taking public transport and arriving early at the stadium. The video is now available across FIFA’s platforms and for media to download for editorial purposes and also includes calls for fans to respect their opponents, behave in a non-discriminatory way and sing as loudly as they can.