Axolotls are Masters of Regeneration

Published on Nov 11, 2016

Meet the Axolotl, a Mexican Salamander that scientists and the internet alike love for their amazing ability to regenerate limbs, and probably for that derpy smile.



Get episodes a WEEK EARLY by signing up for a free 30 day trial of the video streaming app Love Nature:

http://bit.ly/KeepAnimalogicAlive



It's not available in all countries yet, so AMERICAN/CANADIAN Viewers can watch here:

http://bit.ly/SaveAnimalogic





Subscribe for new episodes every other Friday:

http://bit.ly/SubscribeToAnimalogic



-----------



SOCIAL MEDIA



https://twitter.com/animalogicshow



https://twitter.com/MesozoicMuse



https://www.facebook.com/LoveNatureTV



https://instagram.com/lovenaturetv



https://twitter.com/lovenature



http://tv.lovenature.com/



For more of Danielle's drawings:

http://www.ddufault.com/





-----------



CREDITS

Created by Dylan Dubeau and Andrew Strapp

Host: Danielle Dufault



-----------



Examining the nature of the beast.