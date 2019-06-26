Chinese soccer player’s passion leads him to Argentina

Published on Jun 26, 2019

When you want to become a world-class soccer player, you need to train with the best. For Lyu Sunhao, a 15-year-old player from Ningbo, China, the best place to train was the River Plate Athletic Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



Although his stay here has been fraught with difficulties as he has to overcome both language and cultural barriers, he’s starting to get more comfortable with his surroundings. While he learns important soccer-related Spanish phrases, like ‘long pass’ and ‘header’, he also teaches his new teammates Chinese. He has even earned a friendly nickname from the other players: they call him ‘Pucca’ after the famous cartoon character.