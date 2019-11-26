FIFA Medical Network: Dr Tim Gabbett

Published on Nov 26, 2019

Dr Tim Gabbett is an applied sport scientist with more than 20 years of experience working with athletes and coaches from a wide range of sports. He holds a PhD in Human Physiology (2000) and has completed a second PhD in the Applied Science of Professional Football (2011), with special reference to physical demands, injury prevention, and skill acquisition. Dr Gabbett has published over 200 peer-reviewed articles and has presented at over 200 national and international conferences. He is committed to performing world-leading research that can be applied in the ‘real world’ to benefit high performance coaches and athletes. He continues to work as a sport science and coaching consultant for several high performance teams around the world.



In this talk he will discuss the relationship between loading and injury risk. In particular he will touch on the concept of the acute:chronic workload ratio, how we might measure load and explain why some players can tolerate high workloads (and why some cant).