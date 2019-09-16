Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019™ - Official Draw - Watch LIVE !
FIFATV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from FIFATV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
8.11M
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Add translations
4,363 views
587
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
588
25
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
26
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Streamed live 49 minutes ago
Category
Sports
Loading...
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019™ - Official Draw - Watch LIVE !
- Duration: 41:08.
FIFATV
28,177 views
New
41:08
REPLAY - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018 - Official Draw
- Duration: 16:31.
FIFATV
61,009 views
16:31
Matchday Live - 1994 Netherlands vs. Brazil
- Duration: 1:56:20.
FIFATV
88,022 views
1:56:20
TOP 10 GOALS - 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA (EXCLUSIVE)
- Duration: 5:05.
FIFATV
41,855,589 views
5:05
Top 10 Goals: FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2012
- Duration: 6:53.
FIFATV
1,170,581 views
6:53
PELÉ - FIFA Classic Player
- Duration: 6:13.
FIFATV
3,850,389 views
6:13
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifiers - Best of Africa Part 1
- Duration: 24:40.
FIFATV
60,290 views
New
24:40
Sudan v Chad - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifier - FRENCH COMMENTARY
- Duration: 2:15:10.
FIFATV
18,892 views
New
2:15:10
#TBT - Diego MARADONA - FIFA Classic Player
- Duration: 6:14.
FIFATV
3,968,005 views
6:14
When France ruled the world
- Duration: 6:38.
FIFATV
529,573 views
6:38
Lesotho v Ethiopia - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifier
- Duration: 1:54.
FIFATV
112,054 views
New
1:54
Matchday Live - 2002 Mexico vs. USA
- Duration: 1:41:46.
FIFATV
62,679 views
1:41:46
EXCLUSIVE: African hero George Weah
- Duration: 6:03.
FIFATV
425,888 views
6:03
Angola v Gambia - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifier
- Duration: 2:06.
FIFATV
39,635 views
New
2:06
TOP 10 GOALS: FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 [OFFICIAL]
- Duration: 5:20.
FIFATV
3,217,438 views
5:20
The man who famously intimidated Maradona
- Duration: 6:25.
FIFATV
348,512 views
6:25
Sheroes: A globetrotting mother's unwavering support for her daughter
- Duration: 3:05.
FIFATV
6,467 views
New
3:05
TOP 10 GOALS: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ [OFFICIAL]
- Duration: 5:05.
FIFATV
28,645,075 views
5:05
Matchday Live - 1998 Brazil vs. France
- Duration: 1:55:18.
FIFATV
436,609 views
1:55:18
Tanzania v Burundi - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifier
- Duration: 2:00.
FIFATV
66,939 views
New
2:00
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...