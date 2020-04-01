#Drake #TheWeeknd #JCole

The Weeknd & Drake Grant Cancer Patient's Last Wish!

Clevver News
Published on Apr 1, 2020

Grab the tissues and gather round because Drake, The Weeknd, and J. Cole all FaceTimed with an 11-year-old fan, Elijah, before he sadly passed away due to cancer. The whole thing is so sweet and so heartbreaking at the same time.

What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my at-home Clevver studio and if you need some sweet celebrity news that has nothing to do with the current state of the world, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

