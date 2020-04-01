The Weeknd & Drake Grant Cancer Patient's Last Wish!

Published on Apr 1, 2020

Grab the tissues and gather round because Drake, The Weeknd, and J. Cole all FaceTimed with an 11-year-old fan, Elijah, before he sadly passed away due to cancer. The whole thing is so sweet and so heartbreaking at the same time.



Grab the tissues and gather round because Drake, The Weeknd, and J. Cole all FaceTimed with an 11-year-old fan, Elijah, before he sadly passed away due to cancer. The whole thing is so sweet and so heartbreaking at the same time.



