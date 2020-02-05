Brad Pitt RECONCILES With Estranged Son Maddox!

Published on Feb 5, 2020

Brad Pitt has been raking in the awards this season for his incredible performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” We smell an Oscar coming his way this week -- which would make it the first time Brad’s taken home the little gold man for acting, if you can believe it! But Brad was noticeably absent during the BAFTA awards this past weekend. He won, but wasn’t around to accept his award for Best Supporting Actor. Turns out though, he had a pretty good reason for skipping! What’s up y’all, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News and Brad seems to be working on his relationship with his estranged 18-year old son, Maddox. Hence the no show at the BAFTAs.Brad was reportedly all set to travel to London for the big award show when he abruptly canceled his flight. Apparently, Maddox, who’s currently studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea, was willing to talk with his father, so Brad bowed out of the awards show. And by the way, it was quite a hilarious response. You may have noticed, Brad’s been extra cheeky this award season. For the BAFTAs, in Britain of course, he poked fun at the royal family. Luckily, Prince William and Kate Middleton didn’t look too upset by that joke… But back to family matters... it was important for Brad to be there for Maddox because the two have had a rocky few years. They haven’t spoken much since 2016, when the actor was accused of being physically abusive to his then 16 year old son on a private plane. You may remember this was the catalyst to his shocking divorce with Angelina Jolie that same year. Now, the FBI investigated the matter and actually cleared Brad of any wrongdoing, but the father/son relationship was left scarred. The two haven’t been on good terms since the incident. So when Maddox was willing to talk, Brad was willing to drop everything, especially considering he’s missed so much already. Brad was noticeably absent when Maddox left for school in South Korea back in August. Angelina was there, obviously, trying to keep it together as she said goodbye to her oldest child. But when asked about whether or not Brad would be visiting, Maddox kept it ominous when chatting with paparazzi in South Korea. Though Brad’s relationship with Maddox is strained, he’s still in close contact with his other five children with ex Angelina. In fact, he spent this past Christmas Eve with 13 year old Shiloh, and 11 year old twins, Vivienne and Knox. 16 year old Pax and 13 year old Zahara reportedly did not see their father over the holidays. But being a father weighs heavy on the actor, who spoke a lot about his experience while promoting his 2019 film “Ad Astra,” which deals with a difficult relationship between father and son. While talking to CNN, he opened up about what he wants to do for his children. Well, we’d say pulling out of an award show last minute to see your son is a pretty good offering, at least to start. But Brad also has plans to spend more time with his children once award season ends. He told Entertainment Tonight that he’s been too busy lately to really enjoy time with them.The Oscars are this weekend marking the official end to award season and hopefully, Brad will have even more to celebrate. Like we said, he’s the frontrunner to take home the golden statue for Best Supporting Actor for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Plus, this would be his first ever acting Oscar; so if he wins there would be plenty to celebrate! He’s been nominated several times for his acting chops, including for Best Actor in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” but he’s never won. Which is crazy to think about.He did, however, secure the Academy Award for producing “12 Years a Slave” in 2014. So while a win on Sunday wouldn’t be his first Oscar, it would definitely still be a major accomplishment. One we all hope he can share with his son Maddox. Alright, let’s hear from you! Are you excited to see Brad and the other stars at the Oscars this week? And do you think Brad will take home the golden statue? And were you disappointed Brad skipped the BAFTAS, or does family always come first? Let us know in the comment section below! After you’re done with that, hit that subscribe button for all the latest celebrity news and click right over here for another brand new story because we’ve got you covered!I’m Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and I’ll see you next time!



