Kevin Spacey and Gordon Ramsay Have a Swear Off

Gordon Ramsay
3.6M3.6M
933,154 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 24, 2017

Gordon’s first guest on The F Word is Kevin Spacey and they’re having a lot of fun with their other favorite F-Word. The F-Word with Gordon Ramsay premieres LIVE May 31st at 9/8c PM on FOX. Every week the F Stands for Food, Family and Fun. Don’t forget to catch Kevin Spacey as Clarence Darrow at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on June 15th & 16th.

For more information on tickets to Clarence Darrow:
http://www.ticketmaster.com/venuearti...

For more information on The F Word: http://www.fox.com/the-f-word
Follow The F Word on Twitter https://twitter.com/thefwordfox
Follow The F Word on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheFWordFOX/
Follow The F Word on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/TheFWordFOX/
Subscribe for weekly cooking videos.

If you liked this clip check out the rest of Gordon's channels:

http://www.youtube.com/gordonramsay
http://www.youtube.com/kitchennightmares
http://www.youtube.com/thefword

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to