"Mamaroneck Minute" with MHS Social Studies Teacher Shannon Turner-Porter

Mamaroneck Schools

Published on Jan 16, 2020

This version of the ‘Mamaroneck Minute’ featuring MHS Social Studies Teacher Shannon Turner-Porter is a bit longer than the norm because capsulizing 50 years of teaching into one short video isn’t an easy task. Ms. Porter -- who will retire in June -- found her way to Mamaroneck High School in 1970 after growing up in a farming family in North Carolina, attending all-black segregated schools and being involved in the Civil Rights Movement through non-violent protests including marches and sit-ins. WATCH as she talks about her five-decade career in Mamaroneck Schools and her final upcoming MLK assembly, which she has organized each year.

(In 2019, Ms. Porter was the event honoree for the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Human Rights Committee’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Program.)

