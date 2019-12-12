#ThrowbackThursday

Women's 10,000m Final - RECAP - Rio Replays | Throwback Thursday

Published on Dec 12, 2019

Watch the recap of the Women's 10km final at the Rio Olympics 2016 including a new World Record!

🥇 Almaz Ayana (ETH)
🥈 Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot (KEN)
🥉 Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH)

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time?

