Women's 10,000m Final - RECAP - Rio Replays | Throwback Thursday

Published on Dec 12, 2019

Watch the recap of the Women's 10km final at the Rio Olympics 2016 including a new World Record!



🥇 Almaz Ayana (ETH)

🥈 Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot (KEN)

🥉 Tirunesh Dibaba (ETH)



What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com