#HeyNext

Legal pot and homelessness; Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/31/20)

Next 9NEWS
7.06K
38 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 31, 2020

This is the time of the week people dump news they don't want you to notice. And we just got a whopper. - Did Denver's homeless population really spike after we legalized marijuana? Let's check the research. - And your good news brings us home every Friday.
Share something cool with us:
Website: http://www.9news.com/features/next-wi...
Email: next@9news.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nexton9NEWS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nexton9news
#HeyNext
9NEWS: http://www.9news.com/
9NEWS YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/9newsdenver

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to