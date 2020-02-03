Snowy with a chance of 'mustache full of ice'; Next with Kyle Clark full show (2/3/19)

Published on Feb 3, 2020

It's snowing. In Colorado. In February. - The head of Colorado's Republican Party suggests a new impeachment target. - And a plan to give teachers a break.

Share something cool with us:

Website: http://www.9news.com/features/next-wi...

Email: next@9news.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nexton9NEWS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nexton9news

#HeyNext

9NEWS: http://www.9news.com/

9NEWS YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/9newsdenver