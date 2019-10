Published on Oct 23, 2019

China's Sinopec handed over the last set of equipments of Al-Zour oil refinery project to Kuwait.

Under a $ 519 million-worth contract, Sinopec installed 6 sets of oil-refining equipment.

22,400 tons of steel structures, 2.4 million-inch pipes and 3,700 km of cables were set up in the past 3 years.

Hailed as a model for Kuwait-China cooperation, the refinery will be the largest refinery in the Middle East.