Published on Jul 19, 2015

(UPDATE) Loren Wade died November 20, 2016 at 104 years old.



(Story Shot for his 103rd Birthday) It shouldn't be possible, yet 103-year-old Loren Wade was still working at Walmart in Winfield, Kansas. He's worked there for 33 years. He doesn't 'have' to work, he simply likes it. Thus, he may the one, or 'one' of the oldest working Americans in the U.S.