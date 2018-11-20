Japan v Mexico - FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2018™ - Group B

Japan and Mexico secured their places in the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018 following a 1-1 draw in their Group B finale in Maldonado on Tuesday.

