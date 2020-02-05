Camila Cabello Admits She's OVERWHELMED & Took A Break From Social Media!

Published on Feb 5, 2020

Camila Cabello has officially returned to Instagram after taking a small break from all social media, and she’s opening up about what sparked her decision, along with the status of her new project.



What's up guys, it's Sussan Mourad heer with Clevver News, and we've all at one point in our lives hit a wall when it comes to social media being a little too much.



So when a celebrity announces their departure from said platforms, we totally get it.



Case in point, Camila Cabello, who made her return to the ‘Gram after taking a week off to do some serious self-reflecting.



Yesterday Camila shared a photo featuring a brand new short bob haircut… because we all know that a new haircut is code for “I just went through some crap and now my life is about to change.”



Alongside the photo, Camila filled fans in on what’s been going on in her life saying QUOTE, “Hello!!!! Usually when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it. I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!! When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I’m like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. But I miss and love you guys!!!!”



She also gave an update on her current whereabouts, saying that she’s been in London working on her upcoming film Cinderella and that she will also be releasing a music video for her new song “My Oh My” very soon.



She added, “I’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life TBH. Here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon... how are you guys doing?! How’s life!! How are your hearts! I’ll read some of the comments and reply.”



So if you needed further proof that Camila really is having the time of her life onset, here’s a video of her frolicking in an actual field that isn’t surrounded by people, buildings, trees and/or city smog.



And Camila didn’t leave fans hanging for too long… shortly after her comeback post, she took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into what the new music video will entail.



In a series of classic, Marilyn Monroe-esque photos, Camila teased many potential storylines of the “My Oh My” video, asking fans to weigh in on what they think the plot will be.



Some popular guesses were things like ‘gangster from Havana,’ ‘elegant diva,’ and ‘the daughter of the boss from the Mafia.’



The possibilities are truly endless…



Camila’s comeback comes just about a week after her emotional Grammy performance of “First Man”.



She basically had the entire audience in tears while singing to her father about being the first man who ever loved her.



There has also been speculation that Camila’s social media break might’ve had something to do with the backlash she received back in December when old racist Tumblr posts resurfaced.



Camila posted a lengthy message to her social media accounts apologizing for her ignorance at a younger age, and letting fans know that this is not who she is now.



We don’t know if this is the reason Camila took a break, but considering a number of people still have strong feelings regarding Camila and her apology, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibilities.

Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I'm your host Sussan Mourad and I'll see you next time.





