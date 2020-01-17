Mac Miller's HEARTBREAKING New Album Drops And Halsey's Manic is Finally Here

Published on Jan 17, 2020

Fridays aren’t only my favorite day of the week because it’s about to be the weekend, I love Fridays for new music and today certainly didn’t disappoint!What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and so far in 2020 New Music Fridays have definitely set the tone for an epic year of music.Since 2020 started we’ve had new music from Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, and Justin Bieber.And with Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Adele, and Rihanna all teasing new music I’m sure that New Music Fridays are only going to get more and more epic.But this week was one for the books with new songs from Halsey, The Jonas Brothers, and Mac Miller.Let’s start with Halsey. Her new album ‘Manic’ is FINALLY out! We’ve been waiting for this album since 2017 when her last album ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ came out.She’s released singles and collaborations, but this album has been a LONG time coming and we are already obsessed with it.Two stand out tracks on the album for us are ‘You Should Be Sad’ and ‘3am’, but the whole thing is seriously amazing.And like I said, we know Halsey loves a good collaboration and this album was no different.Her album is stacked with celebrity features. Some of the collabs are clearly labeled, like her songs with Alanis Morissette, SUGA from BTS, and Dominic Fike.But during a Q&A on Twitter Halsey revealed that her friend John Mayer also makes a small cameo on the album.His feature comes at the end of her song “3am.” The last part of the track is a voicemail where a voice is heard freaking out over Halsey's song “Without Me,” which comes after “3am” on the album.And fans were wondering if it was maybe Halsey’s dad who left the voicemail but Halsey revealed on Twitter that it was John.She responded to a fan and wrote quote, “It’s @JohnMayer! Haha. He predicted the success of without me before I had faith in myself #manicthealbum”But John Mayer's voicemail isn't the only hidden celebrity cameo on "3am." In another tweet, Halsey revealed that the drummer on the song is Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers!And the whole album was incredible, I highly suggest adding it to your playlist this weekend.Let’s move on to the Jonas Brothers who also dropped new music today.Their new single ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ just came out and so did their epic music video.And all we’ve gotta say are the J-Sisters are back! The Jonas Brothers just dropped a new video and it stars the brothers and their fabulous wives Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Sophie Turner, just like the video for their hit song “Sucker.”The video was the #1 trending video on YouTube earlier today and racked up millions of views overnight.It’s a total throwback to classic '70s and '80s movies like ‘Say Anything’, ‘Grease’, and ‘Risky Business’, and features the brothers in character as the leads of each movie.And if you’ve seen these movies you’d know how incredibly on point these looks were.I mean can we talk about Sophie Turner doing a switch-up mid-video to rock a "Bad Sandy" leather outfit???Both the song and the video are great and we just love seeing the brothers and their wives having such a good time. P.s Jonas Bros, if you’re watching, if you ever need any extras on set, you know hanging out in the background, heck or even to take your instagram pics, look no further…. And this New Music Friday is particularly special because Mac Miller’s posthumous album ‘Circles’ came out.While Mac is sadly no longer with us, his legacy is continuing on through his music, especially with this new album.Earlier this month, Mac’s family announced that his sixth studio album, ‘Circles’, was on its way.And now, the world has finally heard it. His album dropped today and throughout the 12 tracks, Mac bares his soul as he raps about his inner conflicts, self-doubt, and struggles.We love the whole album but some of our favorite songs are Circles, Good News, and Surf.So many of the lyrics are moving and emotional and it is pretty emotional to listen to, but also heart warming to hear new music from Mac. I know a few of the songs had me choked up.We’re glad his family decided to put out the album, posthumous albums are always tricky when deciding whether or not to put them out. But now after listening to Circles and understanding the connection between Swimming and Circles it all makes sense.But I want to know what you all think about all the new music.What’s your favorite song that’s come out in 2020 so far? And who’s new music are you looking forward to most this year? Also I know a lot of people are missing Mac, especially today, so feel free share your love and prayers and support for other fans missing him too.For More Clevver Visit:

