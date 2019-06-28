How to make Chinese People Comfortable

Loading...
So what can you do to make a Chinese person you know feel more comfortable?Phrases I used in the video:谢谢 Xièxiè - Thank you你好 Nǐ hǎo - Hello你吃饭了吗 Nǐ chīfànle ma - How are you today (have you eaten?)
