Published on Feb 16, 2020

The world premiere of Chinese conductor/composer Tan Dun's new composition "Sound Pagoda - the Twelve Sounds of Wuhan" was held in Antwerp, Belgium. The composition was written for Wuhan's percussion instruments. Among them, the Wuhan gongs are said to have left a deep impression on symphony orchestras around the world.

According to Tan, the piece is dedicated to the victims of COVID-19 in Wuhan.

#coronavirus