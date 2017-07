Published on Jul 13, 2017

Chief coordinator of the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) Riad Hijab held a coordination meeting with members of group's negotiating team in Geneva on Thursday night, where he accused the Syrian government and its allies of slowing the peace process as they do not want a political solution.





