Published on Mar 31, 2020

Watch Marlen Esparza, Olympic Boxer for Team USA and Bronze Medallist of London 2012, show you some drills that will help you improving your foot work during the ring! Because everything you do in the ring comes from the bottom up. You have to make sure that you know your feet and your foot placement. Enjoy!



