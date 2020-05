Published on May 4, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#MidnightSun #Twilight #Robert Pattinson





Happy Monday to everyone who read the books, waited in line for the midnight showings and who likes to call themselves a true Twihard.



This news is for YOU, and it’s pretty big so listen up:



The long-anticipated Stephanie Meyer novel that we’ve been waiting on for basically an eternity AKA 15 years since the first book’s release, officially has a release date and fans are freaking out, as they rightfully should.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad