Lana Condor Admits Noah Centineo Fake Fling Was NOT GOOD For Her Boyfriend

Published on Jan 14, 2020

We all know that Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's on-screen chemistry is undeniable, but their on-screen love created some problems in Lana’s off-screen life.What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and when To All the Boys I've Loved Before came out in August 2018 we were all instantly obsessed with Lara Jean and Peter Kaminski. The chemistry between these two tangible every moment they are on screen together.I mean we all remember that VERY steamy hot tub scene. And so it wasn't long before everyone was talking about Lana Condor and Noah Centineo off screen even though they only played love interests on screen.Fans couldn't help shipping these two and wondering if sparks were flying as much behind the scenes as they were in the movie.And the speculation was only furthered when they posted pics like this one of the two of them napping together during a shoot. If you are a die hard fan you know that that pic famously became Peter's phone lock screen photo in the movie.And even Lana knew how convincing they were as a pair.Around the time of when the first movie came out Lana told Rollacoaster Magazine that quote, “I would say that we probably did our job right if people like us together. I mean, when I watched the film back, I wanted Peter and Lara Jean to be together!”But she also told them that quote, “I have this beautiful relationship with Noah, he's a great friend of mine in real life."And in a new interview with Teen Vogue, Lana admitted that though she and Noah encouraged the hype around shipping them, it was not so great for her real-life boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre.Last year, Lana told our sister magazine Cosmo they had encouraged the speculation because quote, “we believe in the story and the characters and we genuinely love each other." However, it caused fans to turn against her real-life boyfriend who she’s dated for years and actually lives with.Lana told Teen Vogue that quote, “I love Noah with all my heart, but the switch was when people started attacking Anthony online. That was when I realized as much as I can show my love and my friendship to Noah… I can't be that private with Anthony, because people are starting to be really hurtful to him."And Lana spoke very highly of her beau Anthony.And as much as we shipped Noah and Lana before we knew about Lana and Anthony’s relationship, the truth is we just want them to be happy!And we are happy that she’s happy with Anthony and as far as we know Noah is still dating Alexis Ren.But now, with the sequel of To All the Boys coming out next month, fans will have to accept yet another man in Lara Jean's life, her former flame John Ambrose McClaren. I am already ready for Twitter to be divided between Team Peter and Team John. But in addition to that love triangle unfolding, according to Teen Vogue, Lara Jean and Peter will tackle important topics in the sequel like talking about sex.And we stan a healthy conversation! Fans just can’t wait for the movie to come out already.And even Lana is getting in on the excitement tweeting quote, “Less than a month till To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You !!!”But To All The Boys 2 isn’t the only project that Lana is working on these days.Lana has teamed up with her boyfriend Anthony for a secret collab and fans are trying to figure out exactly what they’re working on.And since Lana didn’t exactly elaborate what the project is about, it’s unclear what they’re working on.But if I had to guess, I think that it might be music related. Anthony is a singer as well as an actor, and he just released his first single “Know Me.”So who knows, maybe they are working on some music together?!Only time will tell, but I’m excited that these two are working together and maybe we’ll get more insight into their relationship.But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.What secret project do you think Lana and Anthony are working on? Also, how excited are you for To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You?Let me know down in the comments below.Then be sure to hit that subscribe button right and the bell to get notified everytime we post! When you’re done with that, click right over here for a brand new video and give this video a thumbs up. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and I’ll see you next time!



