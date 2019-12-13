The Truth About Trump's Executive Order on Antisemitism

Blackstone Intelligence Network
211K
10,871 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 13, 2019

Why are thousands and thousands of Jews standing up in strong opposition to President Trump's new executive order that defines criticism of Israel with "antisemitism"? Watch this video to find out!

My Faith & Family Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXb5...

My ASMR Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/mysteries333

My Personal Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/jake333

💙💙💙 New Blackstone Merchandise here: https://blackstone-intelligence.mysho...

💚 SUBSCRIBE TO JAKE'S EMAIL LIST:
https://www.blackstoneintel.com/newsl...

-----------------------------------------------------------------

💙 DONATIONS BY CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD:

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EndTimesNewsR...
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/EndTimesNewsReport

DONATIONS BY CRYPTOCURRENCY:

Bitcoin: 1JRJ4Zv6SH67WjYA4FSVQfQVwcsc2rFtiX
Ethereum: 0xEe6c6dEd9a7608B6Bfdd02f10921f231099b5435
Litecoin: LfHK1Cnz6P5wxgQYS4Y2ZCk4m1J6kg4Gqh

DONATIONS BY CHECK, CASH OR MONEY ORDER:

Jake Morphonios
PO Box 1333
Kernersville, NC 27285

(You are also welcome to send personal letters to me here.)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

💜 BOOK WISH LIST:

If you would like to donate a book to me from my Amazon Wish List to help with my research, you can do so here: http://a.co/aDwJtQQ

----------------------------------------------------------------


💛 News tips or media inquiries: jake@blackstoneintel.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------

🧡 Connect to Jake on Social Media:

D Tube: https://d.tube/#!/c/morphonios
Steemit: https://www.steemit.com/@morphonios
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/endtimesnews...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/morphonios


_

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to