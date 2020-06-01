In China, Hondas aren’t real Hondas

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
We explain the joint partnerships that foreign and Chinese companies must have to operate within China.
Support us and the channel on Paypal!
http://paypal.me/advchina
Get 1 week early access to EVERY ADVChina episode by supporting us on Patreon or becoming a member of this channel (click Join next to the subscribe button)
SerpentZA: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza
C-Milk: http://www.patreon.com/laowhy86
Location - https://goo.gl/maps/AVmD2dm26s9L9xHa6
On the way to Haiphong, Vietnam
For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/advchina
ADV Podcasts - Every other Thursday at 3pm PT/6pm ET
Episode 26 - China Demands IP Theft
https://youtu.be/VU5jQVLo5z0
Living in China for so long, we would like to share some of the comparisons that we have found between China and the west, and shed some light on the situation.
Every week, we take you to a new place in China on our bikes, cover a topic, and reply to your questions.
⚫ Watch Conquering Southern China NOW!
Winston and I ride 5000 km across 5 Chinese provinces and discover crazy food, people and customs!
Discount Promo Code: RIDEWITHUS
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...
⚫Watch Conquering Northern China
10,000 km. on motorcycles across China's unexplored northern provinces. The Russian border, Inner Mongolia, and even North Korea!
http://vimeo.com/ondemand/conqueringn...
Tune in, hop on, and stay awesome!
http://www.facebook.com/advchina
Music -Cartoon Feat. Jüri Pootsman - I remember u
https://soundcloud.com/nocopyrightsou...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...