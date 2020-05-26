Is Addison Rae Following Charli D'Amelio & LEAVING The Hype House?!?

Published on May 26, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#AddisonRae #HypeHouse #CharliDamelio



The TikTok super collective known as the Hype House lost Charli and Dixie D’Amelio a few weeks ago. But there’s some strong evidence that another very well known member may ALSO be leaving.



What’s up everyone, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and it looks like the Hype House may be suffering more losses….



Before we get to WHO is potentially leaving, let’s wind the clock back to November of 2019. TikToker Chase Hudson and YouTuber Thomas Petrou decided it was time for the top TikTok users to have a space to collaborate in. Within a few weeks, the duo signed a lease for a mansion.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad