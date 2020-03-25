Lady Gaga Reveals SURPRISE Coachella Set & 'Chromatica' Postponement!

Published on Mar 25, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#LadyGaga #Chromatica #Coachella



We’ve got some sad news for Little Monsters, Lady Gaga is delaying the release of her highly anticipated album Chromatica due to the current state of the world AND she had to cancel a surprise Coachella performance.



What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates here from my at-home Clevver studio as we continue to practice safe measures and social distance. But we’ve got talk about how Lady Gaga is the latest artist to have to postpone and cancel her work due to unforeseeable circumstances.



Lady Gaga announced the news on Tuesday on social media.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad