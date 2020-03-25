#LadyGaga #Chromatica #Coachella

Lady Gaga Reveals SURPRISE Coachella Set & 'Chromatica' Postponement!

Clevver News
4.65M
370 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 25, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#LadyGaga #Chromatica #Coachella

We’ve got some sad news for Little Monsters, Lady Gaga is delaying the release of her highly anticipated album Chromatica due to the current state of the world AND she had to cancel a surprise Coachella performance.

What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates here from my at-home Clevver studio as we continue to practice safe measures and social distance. But we’ve got talk about how Lady Gaga is the latest artist to have to postpone and cancel her work due to unforeseeable circumstances.

Lady Gaga announced the news on Tuesday on social media.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to