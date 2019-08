Published on Aug 10, 2019

Muslims in the Gaza Strip are struggling to celebrate Eid al-Adha amid hard living conditions caused by economic, political and social crises.

Before Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, which falls on Sunday this year, Muslims slaughter sheep, goats, camels or calves to get closer to God.

Most Gazans lack money to buy basic products, let alone the sacrifices.