Pikachu Behind the Wheel || ViralHog

Published on Apr 18, 2019

Occurred on April 2, 2019 / Brooklyn, New York, USA



"I'm a music producer. On that Tuesday afternoon, we had decided to take a break from the recording session to get some air on the roof of my building. Then we saw Pikachu racing the wrong way down a one way street. He disappeared behind a building, so I got out my camera to catch him!"



