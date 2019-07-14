Tulsi Gabbard's sister, @vrin_davan, has been suspended from Twitter.

Loading...
Working...
Look how Twitter suspended her sister's account on the last critical day she is fundraising for Tulsi #Tulsi2020 #TulsiGabbard #Tulsihttps://twitter.com/RepPress/status/1...https://twitter.com/caitoz/status/115...https://twitter.com/TulsiGabbard/stat...https://twitter.com/TulsiGabbard/stat...https://twitter.com/TulsiGabbard/stat...Want a president who will put your interests ahead of the rich and powerful? Meet Tulsi Gabbard - http://Tulsi.to/CatchTheWave https://twitter.com/TulsiGabbard/stat...
Loading playlists...