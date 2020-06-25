Zendaya Reveals Her 'Heavy Responsibility' In Hollywood!

Watch Queue
Zendaya is opening up about how heavy the responsibility is as a black woman in Hollywood, and what she’s doing to make a lasting impact. . Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78rpg...
Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad
#zendaya #hollywood #BLM
