MSM Lies Exposed - Eva Bartlette & Johnny Achi in Eyewitness Syria III Aleppo Truth Must Be Told

Published on Dec 24, 2016

Truth Must Be Told - Eyewitness Syria III Aleppo. Eva Bartlet, an independent Canadian journalist newly arrived from Syria reports on her experiences in Aleppo and elsewhere in Syria, joined by Gerry Condon, US Veterans for Peace VP and member of the US Peace Council Delegation to Syria. Also John Parker from International Action Center and Johnny Achi from Arab Americans for Syria. Listen well as you will definitely hear much that you have not heard elsewhere, and perhaps question what you think you know about Syria. It has been clear from the word go, that America is using proxy Islamist fighters up to and including ISIS to wage war on Syria. America has been quite open about supporting various Al-Qaeda affiliates in the region, you know the moderate forces who crashed two planes into the World Trade Center. Aleppo is Liberated and the media war on Syria has been exposed, and the coverage of the Syrian war will be remembered as one of the most shameful episodes in the history of the American press. جوني عشي عضو لجنة العرب الأميركان للدفاع عن سوريا عن الارتباط العضوي بين داعش و الادارة الأميركية و عن العدوان و الجريمة الارهابية البشعة قصف الطائرات الاميركية لمواقع الجيش العربي السوري و عن حقيقة ما يجري في سوريا