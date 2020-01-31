Billie Eilish SLAMS Impersonators Making Her Look Bad!

Published on Jan 31, 2020

You may have seen videos circulating online where Billie Eilish is being extremely rude to fans! Well good news. Turns out it WASNT the grammy winning singer who was nasty, and the REAL Billie IS FURIOUS about being impersonated all over the

internet.



honestly, at first glance, it's easy to get confused by the viral photos and videos of what appears to be Billie Eilish. Take a look.



I mean… this definitely looks like Billie, or at least very similar to Billie. The images appeared on viral photographer Jordan Matter’s instagram account and caused some major confusion among fans who caught a glimpse of the impersonator in person.



The imposter was all part of a stunt orchestrated by Jordan in which “Billie” did a high flying acrobatic move.



So like we said, Billie was upset and she took to Instagram to voice her real concerns over the little skit. She wrote:



“Please stop doing this shit. It’s not safe for you and it’s mean to the people who don’t know any better.”



She even added this: “also sooooo disrespectful that you’d go out pretending to be me wearing THIS.”



I suppose we should have known all along this wasn’t Billie. These days the singer would only be spotted in head to toe Gucci. DUH.



Ok, but seriously… Billie had a point. It’s not safe for fans to mob “Billie,” or people pretending to be her in the streets -- which is exactly what’s happening. See, this week’s impersonator incident isn’t the first time something like this has taken place.



The “Bad Guy” singer pointed to several other viral videos where people walk around pretending to be her. Chaos follows. Ever. Single. Time.



This video was so crazy, the title included “Shut Down Mall.” Because they literally did...



Pretending to be Billie Eilish and shutting down malls kinda became a thing…



And remember we said Billie was accused of being nasty to fans? Well, during one of these mall incidents, a fan met someone pretending to be the singer and titled her video: “She Was So Rude.”



K, first of all… How can that girl REALLY think this is “Billie!!” She doesn’t look anything like her!!



Obviously, Billie doesn’t like getting a bad rap for things she didn’t do, like blow off her fans and cause mass chaos in malls. We get her frustration here in speaking out against these impersonators.



Luckily, the signer’s words resonated with at least person giving her a bad name. Jordan Matters actually removed all the photos and videos of his fake Billie. And he apologized in a lengthy instagram post.



“I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie. I’m a big fan, like everyone else. I’ve never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they’re pretty common so I thought it would be fun to add my own acrobatic twist. I felt it was completely harmless since at no time in the video are we pretending that she is actually Billie.”



Oh, and by the way! The photog not only apologized to Billie, he apologized to the singer’s mom, Maggie, too! Obviously, mama bear is always gonna protect her baby Billie!



She shared some of Jordan’s photos on her daughter’s impersonator writing,

“Very Mean!”

“This is the scummiest!!! Faking that you are with Billie and causing fans to be hurt and upset. Please never fall for Billie seeking attention. She never will!”



Honestly, have truer words ever been spoken?? When Billie and her brother Finneas started just racking up the Grammy awards one after the other last Sunday night, the singer was clearly not loving all the attention -- even when she earned it!



Right before winning the Grammy for Album of the Year, Billie was spotted mouthing “Please don’t be me.” Spoiler, it was her.



And, listen… we know that the brother sister duo was super stoked to win all those awards, but doesn’t Billie look absolutely miserable having to go up on the Grammys stage a 5th time?



If there’s ever been a person who DOESNT want attention, it’s Billie Eilish. So can we just stop with the impersonations and freaking out fans at malls already? Let the girl make music in peace!



