Published on Mar 13, 2020

Amid all of the Coronavirus concerns, Billie Eilish is having to make major changes to her world tour!



On Thursday, Billie had the hard job of sharing the news with her 3.8 million Twitter followers that her upcoming March tour dates will be postponed due to the Coronavirus.



On Thursday, Billie had the hard job of sharing the news with her 3.8 million Twitter followers that her upcoming March tour dates will be postponed due to the Coronavirus.



