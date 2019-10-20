Adductor Related Pain | Practical Clinical Examination Skills

FIFATV
8.2M
161 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 20, 2019

Watch this clinical examination video to learn how to diagnose adductor related groin pain.

This video clip is part of the FIFA Diploma in Football Medicine and the FIFA Medical Network. To enrol or to find our more click on the following link http://www.fifamedicalnetwork.com

The Diploma is a free online course designed to help clinicians learn how to diagnose and manage common football-related injuries and illnesses. There are a total of 42 modules created by football medicine experts. Visit a single page, complete individual modules or finish the entire course.

The network provides the opportunity for clinicians around the world to meet and share ideas relating to football medicine. Ask about an interesting case, debate current practice and discuss treatment strategies. Create a profile and log on to interact with other health professionals from around the globe.

This is not medical advice. The content is intended as educational content for health care professionals and students. If you are a patient, seek care of a health care professional.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to