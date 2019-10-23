Lionel Messi at the Olympics! | Athlete Highlights

Published on Oct 23, 2019

Enjoy this look back at Lionel Messi's highlights from the Summer Olympic Games 2008 in Beijing, China.



The creative play-maker and six-time Best FIFA Men's Player award winner led the Argentinian Olympic football team to win its second gold medal in a row after an undefeated run in Beijing!



