Lionel Messi at the Olympics! | Athlete Highlights

Enjoy this look back at Lionel Messi's highlights from the Summer Olympic Games 2008 in Beijing, China.The creative play-maker and six-time Best FIFA Men's Player award winner led the Argentinian Olympic football team to win its second gold medal in a row after an undefeated run in Beijing! Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympicVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
