Lionel Messi at the Olympics! | Athlete Highlights

Enjoy this look back at Lionel Messi's highlights from the Summer Olympic Games 2008 in Beijing, China.

The creative play-maker and six-time Best FIFA Men's Player award winner led the Argentinian Olympic football team to win its second gold medal in a row after an undefeated run in Beijing!

