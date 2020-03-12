Liam Hemsworth VERY SERIOUS With New GF Gabriella Brooks!

Published on Mar 12, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#liamhemsworth #gabriellabrooks #mileycyrus





Things are heating up and looking bright for Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. The couple is going more public with their romance after keeping things on the DL at first. After first being seen out and about together in Byron Bay, Australia in early December of last year, Liam Hemsworth and Australian model Gabriella Brook are apparently still going strong.And in case you needed a little refresher, the relationship speculation first started when Liam was spotted introducing Gabriella to his parents while out for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia.Then in early January, Liam and Gabriella, confirmed their relationship status with a PDA-packed day at the beach in their home country.And while they first started dating on the down low down under, Liam and Gabriella have made their relationship a little more public as they’ve hit the US.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad