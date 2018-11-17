Korea Republic v Canada - FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2018™ - Group D

Published on Nov 17, 2018

A pair of second-half strikes from Jordyn Huitema and Lara Kazandjian led Canada to a 2-0 victory over Korea Republic in Group D at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018.



More match highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More from Uruguay 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Uruguay across the FIFA Platforms:

👉http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswor...

👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 fifa.com/womensworldcup