Taylor Swift REVEALS Her Mom's Brain Tumor

Published on Jan 21, 2020

Taylor Swift seems to have an endless amount of love for her mom. But earlier today she revealed something about her mom that broke my heart - and most certainly, Taylor’s as well.



Taylor has just revealed that her mom, Andrea Swift, was diagnosed with a brain tumor.



The news came out in a brand new interview with Variety, which dropped online early Tuesday morning.



Taylor discussed with them her decision to do Lover Fest in America as well as a European festival circuit instead of her traditional worldwide tour.



Usually after releasing an album, Taylor will spend the next nine months on the road, traveling from state to state and abroad, touring for her latest album.



This time, though, she’s only doing four stadium dates in America and a brief trip to Europe in the summer.



“I wanted to be able to perform in places that I hadn’t performed in as much, and to do things I hadn’t done before, like Glastonbury,” she said during the interview with Variety, “But I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can handle right now, with everything that’s going on at home. And I wanted to figure out a way that I could do both those things.”



She collaborated with the Dixie Chicks to make “Soon You’ll get Better”, a heartbreaking song dedicated to her mom.



In the song, Taylor sings “And I hate to make this all about me, but who am I supposed to talk to? What am I supposed to do if there's no you?”



Taylor mirrored that same sentiment in her recent interview with Variety.



She said that she wasn’t sure what her next steps would be and that the family has not made a decision about treatments just yet.



“Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”



Taylor and her mom have always been incredibly close.



“Soon You’ll Get Better” isn’t the first song that Taylor had dedicated to her mom.



Her song “The Best Day” came out in 2008 on her album “Fearless” and tells the story of Taylor growing up with her mom by her side.



In that song, Taylor sings lyrics like “It's the age of princesses and pirate ships and the seven dwarfs. And Daddy's smart and you're the prettiest lady in the whole wide world”



Taylor looks back at the entirety of her life and how she always looked up to her mother at different ages.



Another lyric in the song is “I'm five years old, it's getting cold, I've got my big coat on

I hear your laugh and look up smiling at you, I run and run.



Years later, Andrea usually tours with Taylor and attends most of her concerts throughout the years .



She also attends award shows to see her daughter perform and, maybe if she’s lucky, take home a prize or two...or three.



Andrea is even close with Taylor’s friends, like Selena Gomez.



In fact, apparently Andrea was one of the first people to hear Selena’s new album, “Rare”.



Selena told a radio show about her experience showing her new music to the Swifts.



'I played some of it for Taylor…. I'll never forget when I did play the video for 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look At Her Now' at her house with her parents. It was one of the coolest experiences because I've been friends with her for over a decade, and love her family as well…”

In the interview with Variety, Taylor also talks politics and people’s expectations for her as one of the most famous people on the planet.

She recalled a time, pre-2016 presidential election, when most people were happy that she remained a-political.

In the interview she reveals that her upcoming documentary will touch upon her decision to insert her voice in American politics, starting with the endorsement of a democratic senator from Tennessee.

She says that her candidate losing to the republican candidate, who Taylor described as a flagrant enemy of feminism and gay rights, was “a bigger disappointment” than not getting nominated for a major Grammy for her Reputation era.

“I think what’s going on out in the world is bigger than who gets a prize at the party”.

So despite all the success that Taylor has had this year, and in past years, she still has a lot going on behind the scenes that we don’t know about.

We’ll get a little taste of that later this month in the documentary, but it goes to show that we don’t always know everything about our favorite celebrities personal lives.

